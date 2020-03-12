×

Netflix Recommends LA Employees Work From Home, Closes Building With Potential Coronavirus Case

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is shutting down one of their LA offices after an employee was believed to have contracted coronavirus, Variety has learned from sources. All Los Angeles employees were advised to leave and begin working from home. The building where the potential coronavirus patient worked is undergoing a deep cleaning.

Netflix declined to comment.

The move comes as numerous networks, studios, and companies are shuttering their offices and asking employees to work remotely until the outbreak is contained. Most of Hollywood’s talent agencies have begun encouraging their staff to avoid coming in if possible if not outright closing the offices altogether, with studios and networks following suit.

In addition, major public spaces like Broadway theaters, theme parks, sporting events, and concerts are all being closed, postponed, or canceled. Studios have also begun delaying major theatrical releases, including the highly-anticipated live-action “Mulan” and the ninth “Fast and Furious” film.

More to come…

More TV

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Recommends LA Employees Work From Home, Closes Building With Potential Coronavirus Case

    Netflix is shutting down one of their LA offices after an employee was believed to have contracted coronavirus, Variety has learned from sources. All Los Angeles employees were advised to leave and begin working from home. The building where the potential coronavirus patient worked is undergoing a deep cleaning. Netflix declined to comment. The move comes as [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    TV News Roundup: PBS NewsHour Announces Coronavirus Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, PBS NewsHour announced a special focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, and Netflix unveiled cast members and key art for its upcoming adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club.” CASTING “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” has announced additional casting for its second season. The Disney Plus original series has added Roman [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    Los Angeles Film-TV Production Sees Restrictions, Slowdowns Amid Coronavirus

    Film and television production in the Los Angeles area is facing restrictions due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the FilmL.A. permitting agency reported on Thursday. “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions that the cancellation or modification of public events may be necessary to counter a significant community spread of COVID-19,” FilmL.A. [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • Joy BeharFamily Equality Council's Night at

    'The View's' Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joy Behar is taking time off as a co-host of “The View” as a safety precaution against coronavirus, Variety has learned. Behar, 77, announced her decision Thursday during a pre-taped episode of “The View” that will air Friday. Neither she nor any of the staff members that work on the ABC daytime talk show have [...]

  • Tribeca Film Festival at the Borough

    Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    Tribeca Film Festival will no longer be taking place next month. The 19th annual event for independent film was set for April 15 through April 26, but has been postponed because of coronavirus. No new dates have been announced. “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad