Netflix Recommends LA Employees Work From Home, Closes Building With Potential Coronavirus Case

Netflix is shutting down one of their LA offices after an employee was believed to have contracted coronavirus, Variety has learned from sources. All Los Angeles employees were advised to leave and begin working from home. The building where the potential coronavirus patient worked is undergoing a deep cleaning.

Netflix declined to comment.

The move comes as numerous networks, studios, and companies are shuttering their offices and asking employees to work remotely until the outbreak is contained. Most of Hollywood’s talent agencies have begun encouraging their staff to avoid coming in if possible if not outright closing the offices altogether, with studios and networks following suit.

In addition, major public spaces like Broadway theaters, theme parks, sporting events, and concerts are all being closed, postponed, or canceled. Studios have also begun delaying major theatrical releases, including the highly-anticipated live-action “Mulan” and the ninth “Fast and Furious” film.

More to come…