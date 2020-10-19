Netflix Cancels ‘Away’ After One Season

Netflix is not renewing science fiction drama series “Away” for a second season, Variety has confirmed. The cancellation comes just six weeks after the show’s first season was released on Sept. 4.

“Away” stars Hilary Swank as astronaut Emma Green, who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship “Atlas,” called the Mars Joint Initiative. Green leads an international crew with members from China, Russia, India and the U.K who are all experts in the field. Tension rises within the crew when some members do not trust Green’s leadership after her response to a problem at the start of the mission. Its first season consisted of 10 episodes.

Besides Swank, main cast members include Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman. Recurring cast members are Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Patrick Thornton, Martin Cummins, Gabrielle Rose, Brian Markinson, Fiona Fu, Nadia Hatta, Alessandro Juliani, Felicia Patti, Veena Sood, Anthony F. Ingram, Adam Irigoyen, Diana Bang, John Murphy, Derrick Su and Olena Medwid.

The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker and was inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name. “Away” is executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Music is by Will Bates. The production companies are True Jack Productions, 6th and Idaho and Universal Television.

Netflix has also recently canceled “GLOW,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Altered Carbon,” “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This.”