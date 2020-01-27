×

Netflix Inks Overall Deal With ‘Big Mouth’ Animation Studio Titmouse

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Big Mouth Season 3
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix is looking to up its adult animation game.

The streamer has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with Titmouse studio, the animation house behind “Big Mouth.” Under the deal, Netflix will have a first look at shows that Titmouse develops.

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Titmouse president and founder Chris Prynoski. “This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

The two companies have partnered on several adults animated series to date, including the aforementioned Nick Kroll co-created series about a bunch of 7th graders and their hormone monsters. Kroll and fellow comedian John Mulaney voice the two main characters. Netflix also recently ordered another series from Titmouse in the form of “The Midnight Gospel,” a show co-created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell which is set in a fantastical universe and draws on interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, “Duncan Trussell Family Hour.”

“Titmouse has been at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and is the creative force behind an impressive variety of projects, including our very own ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘The Midnight Gospel,”  said Netflix head of adult animation Mike Moon. “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, Shannon, and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together.”

The studio’s other shows mainly consist of a bevy of Adult Swim properties including “Venture Bros.,” which ran for seven seasons and ended in 2018, “Superjail!,” “Black Dynamite,” “Tigtone,” and “Metalocalypse.”

More TV

  • Big Mouth Season 3

    Netflix Inks Overall Deal With 'Big Mouth' Animation Studio Titmouse

    Netflix is looking to up its adult animation game. The streamer has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with Titmouse studio, the animation house behind “Big Mouth.” Under the deal, Netflix will have a first look at shows that Titmouse develops. “When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When [...]

  • Aline Brosh McKenna Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    Aline Brosh McKenna Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at ABC Studios

    Aline Brosh McKenna has signed a three year overall deal with ABC Studios. Brosh McKenna was previously under an overall at CBS Television Studios, where she and Rachel Bloom co-created the Emmy-winning CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” on which she also served as showrunner in addition to directing the season finales of all four seasons. She [...]

  • planters-mr-peanut-super-bowl

    Kobe Bryant's Death Spurs Planters to Tread Lightly on Super Bowl Ad Field

    The outpouring of grief around Kobe Bryant’s death this weekend may be powerful enough to affect advertising plans around the Super Bowl. Kraft Heinz, the large consumer packaged goods company, said Monday it would tamp down an edgy Big Game campaign built around its Planters nuts. In teaser commercials that debuted last week, Mr. Peanut, [...]

  • Kobe Bryant

    Washington Post Confirms Suspension of Reporter Following Kobe Bryant Tweets

    The Washington Post has suspended national political news reporter Felicia Sonmez following her tweets around late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s rape allegation and the backlash she received online. The outlet confirmed to Variety that it has taken action against Sonmez. Tracy Grant, managing editor of The Washington Post, said: “National political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

  • HBO Tops NPACT Survey of Where

    HBO Tops NPACT Survey of Where Unscripted Producers Want to Work

    Ask a nonfiction producer where they’d like their shows to land, and chances are HBO is at the top of the list. According to a new survey conducted by NPACT, the trade association for nonfiction production companies in the U.S., HBO was cited as the best network to deal with overall, as well as their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad