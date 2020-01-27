Netflix Inks Overall Deal With ‘Big Mouth’ Animation Studio Titmouse

Netflix is looking to up its adult animation game.

The streamer has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with Titmouse studio, the animation house behind “Big Mouth.” Under the deal, Netflix will have a first look at shows that Titmouse develops.

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Titmouse president and founder Chris Prynoski. “This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

The two companies have partnered on several adults animated series to date, including the aforementioned Nick Kroll co-created series about a bunch of 7th graders and their hormone monsters. Kroll and fellow comedian John Mulaney voice the two main characters. Netflix also recently ordered another series from Titmouse in the form of “The Midnight Gospel,” a show co-created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell which is set in a fantastical universe and draws on interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, “Duncan Trussell Family Hour.”

“Titmouse has been at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and is the creative force behind an impressive variety of projects, including our very own ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘The Midnight Gospel,” said Netflix head of adult animation Mike Moon. “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, Shannon, and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together.”

The studio’s other shows mainly consist of a bevy of Adult Swim properties including “Venture Bros.,” which ran for seven seasons and ended in 2018, “Superjail!,” “Black Dynamite,” “Tigtone,” and “Metalocalypse.”