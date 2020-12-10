‘The Netflix Afterparty’ Sets December Special (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix set a December premiere date for “The Netflix Afterparty,” and CBC and BET Plus greenlit an original series, “The Porter.”

DATES

“The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of the Worst Year,” an end-of-year special featuring talents from the streamer’s hit series, is set to premiere on Dec. 13. The special, hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes, will feature conversations with Kevin Hart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton and Rick Kirkham. Jo Koy will also join as a guest comedian, while the first episode of of “The Netflix Afterparty” proper in 2021 will feature the cast of “Cobra Kai” and Bill Burr.

HBO Max is set to debut “12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped” on Dec. 17. The dating series’ reunion special, hosted by D.J. “Shangela“ Pierce, invites cast members Chad Savage, Faith Fernandez, Garrett Marcantel and their love interests back to share their current relationship statuses and to discuss behind-the-scenes tidbits from the show.

FIRST LOOKS

Epix released a teaser for the second season of “Godfather of Harlem,” set to premiere in April 2021. Season 2 continues to see Bumpy Johnson’s (Forest Whitaker) struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobs, while his relationship with Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) faces multiple threats. Season 1 cast members Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will also reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Watch the teaser below.

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for the second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant.” The forthcoming season sees Leanne Grayson’s (Nell Tiger Free) return to the brownstone, where the show takes another supernatural turn. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint will also reprise their roles from the first season. The series is set to debut the first episode of Season 2 on Jan. 15, followed by new weekly episodes. Watch the trailer below.

BBC America unveiled a new trailer for its original series, “The Watch,” set for a two-episode premiere on Jan. 3. The premiere episode will also exclusively debut on AMC Plus on Dec. 31. The show will follow a group of misfits — trolls, werewolves and wizards — who are forced into a mission to save the world. Simon Allen wrote and executive produced the series inspired by Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels. Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald and Richard Stokes also executive produce for BBC Studios with Craig Viveiros and Rob Wilkins for Narrativia. Johann Knobel is series producer. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

CBC and BET Plus greenlit “The Porter,” an original series about railway workers in Canada and the U.S., who join forces to start the world’s first Black union. The first season will see the world rebuilding itself following the First World War, while facing new battles in the Black community in Little Burgundy, Montreal. Annmarie Morais and Marsha Greene will serve as showrunners on the eight-episode series from Inferno Pictures and Sienna Films, while Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne are set to executive produce and direct. Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsay are co-executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Moonbug Entertainment announced former Walt Disney Company executive David Levine as head of studio. Levine most recently served as vice president of kids programming at Disney Channels Europe, Africa, U.K. and Ireland. The industry veteran will be in charge of driving Moonbug’s IP expansion by taking properties like “CoComelon” and “Blippi” to new formats, markets and platforms. He will report to Moonbug’s co-founder and CEO, René Rechtman.

EVENTS

YouTube Originals will premiere a five-part New Year’s Eve livestream event, “Hello 2021,” in the Americas, U.K., Korea, Japan and India. On Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. ET, “Hello 2021: Americas” will debut performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown, while “Hello 2021: UK,” set for launch at 10:30 p.m. GMT, will feature acts from Behzinga, Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michael Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H and Natasia Demetriou. Hosted by Sechan Yang and Jesung Hwang, “Hello 2021: Korea,” set for release at 11:00p.m. KST, will feature performances from GGILGGIL Market, Tester Hoon and Balming Tiger. “Hello 2021: Japan,” featuring Tokai On Air, Puritto Channel, Emirin, Paparapys, Skypeace, Vamyun, Dekakin, Hanaodengan and M.S.S Project, will launch at 11:45 p.m. JST, while “Hello 2021: India” will debut at 11 p.m. IST and share performances from Indian artists, including Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Aastha Gill.

LATE NIGHT

