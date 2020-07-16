Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Space Force’ Viewed by 40 Million Households, Per Proprietary Metrics

Forty million households tuned in to watch Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” and Steve Carell starrer “Space Force” in their first four weeks on Netflix, the streaming company said in its second-quarter earnings results.

Meanwhile, “Too Hot to Handle” reeled in 51 million households, while “Floor Is Lava” brought in a projected 37 million households.

Those audience metrics are based on how many member accounts watched a given show or movie for a minimum of just two minutes — an in-house calculation the company claims is a better reflection of popularity than average time spent viewing, which is how the television world measures viewership.

The streaming platform also released self-reported viewer metrics for several other TV series and movies, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” (27 million households over its first four weeks online), “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth (99 million), “The Wrong Missy” starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus (59 million) and animated feature film “The Willoughbys” (38 million).

Netflix also said viewing of titles in its Black Lives Matter collection, such as “13th,” “American Son” and “Dear White People,” increased among users amid the ongoing national conversation about racial equity and social justice.

Among non-U.S. productions in its local language originals category, the fourth season of the popular “La Casa de Papel,” also known as “Money Heist,” attracted 65 million households in its first 28 days on the service after launching on April 3.

According to Netflix, its viewership-measurement methodology is similar to the way YouTube tracks view counts, how BBC iPlayer reports rankings and how the New York Times ranks the site’s most popular articles. With the new metric, “short and long titles are treated equally, leveling the playing field for all types of our content including interactive content, which has no fixed length,” according to Netflix’s Q4 2019 shareholder letter.