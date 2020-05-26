NENT Studios U.K. Picks Up Worldwide Rights to New Zealand Fantasy Series ‘The Dead Lands’

Distributor NENT Studios U.K., formerly DRG, has made its first drama acquisition since rebranding, picking up New Zealand fantasy action-adventure series “The Dead Lands.”

NENT Studios U.K. acquired the rights to the eight-hour series from New Zealand producer GFC Films, which itself reclaimed the rights after the show’s former distributor Kew Media Distribution collapsed into administration earlier this year.

“The Dead Lands” was produced by GFC Films for TVNZ and AMC’s Shudder SVOD service and premiered on TVNZ earlier this year.

Set in a mythical Aoteoroa-New Zealand, “The Dead Lands” tells the story of a dishonored warrior who dies, but whose ancestors in the afterlife send him back to the world to find redemption and honor. The drama stars Te Kohe Tuhaka and Darneen Christian.

Co-created by writer Glenn Standring and executive producer Matthew Metcalfe “The Dead Lands” TV series is not directly connected to the characters and story of the film of the same name, also written by Standring and produced by GFC Films. Instead, it’s an expansion of the mythical universe created with the film, with the storyline set sometime after the original events.

Dave Clarke, executive VP of content for NENT Studios U.K., said: “’The Dead Lands’ is a unique new series, combining brilliant action-adventure and mythical Maori culture with stunning locations and more than a touch of humor.”

London-based distribution business DRG, owned by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), rebranded last month as NENT Studios U.K. as part of a wider reorganization of the business to focus on premium drama.

DRG CEO Richard Halliwell was named CEO of the U.K. business.