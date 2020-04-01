×

NENT Studios-Owned DGR, Mexico’s Dopamine Team for English-Language Content

By

International Correspondent

Fidela Navarro, Richard Halliwell
CREDIT: NENT Studios

DRG, a Scandinavian production banner owned by NENT Studios, has joined forces with the Mexican outfit Dopamine to co-finance, develop and produce English-language scripted content.

DRG produces non-scripted, factual formats and some drama series, including “Doc Martin” which traveled to more than 100 territories and was remade in many countries. Dopamine, meanwhile, was launched in 2017 and has notably delivered the successful TV series “Hernán,” a big-budget Spanish-language historical series about the life of the conquistador Hernán Cortes.

“Dopamine is already producing high-quality Spanish-language content, and our collaboration will extend its global reach while providing DRG with access to its talented team, unique storytelling capabilities, and a greater understanding of the Latin American market,” said Richard Halliwell, CEO of DRG and managing director of NENT Studios UK.

Halliwell said the partnership will Dopamine will further increase DGR’s investment in the U.K. production industry where it already boasts a presence through NENT Studios U.K. The executive said a first production from DGR and Dopamine will soon be unveiled.

Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine, said the company has always been keen to create content that works on a global level. “This new alliance with DRG pairs us with experienced hands in the international market and helps strengthen our strategy,” said Navarro.

Navarro said the idea behind the partnership was to create “standout new English-language scripted content for broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide.”

Aside from 20 projects in development and co-production, Dopamine has two shows set to be delivered later this year, “Amarres” commissioned by TNT, and Cóyotl commissioned by Warner Media.

