NENT Group Orders Norwegian Comedy-Drama ‘Suck It Up’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the smash hit Swedish series “Love Me,” NENT Group has come on board another drama-comedy, “Suck It Up” created by Henriette Steenstrup (“Lilyhammer”).

Steenstrup also stars in the six-part series as Pernille, a working parent of three teenagers who has to take care of her ageing father at home, and thirty kindergarten children at work, leaving her little time for her love life. Steenstrup won this year’s Dragon Award at Goteborg for her performance in “Beware of Children.”

Now shooting in Oslo, the contemporary show will premiere exclusively across the Nordic region on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2021.

“Our latest original series is at once heartwarming, infuriating and joyful – just like parenting. Henriette Steenstrup’s career continues to hit new heights and ‘Suck It Up’ is her most personal project yet, headlined by a complex character living a quietly heroic life that will resonate with audiences everywhere,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer.

“With our most recent smash hit ‘The Machinery’ currently breaking Viaplay records across the Nordic region, we are continuing to invest in the broadest and best streaming experiences in the business,” added Wallestam.

“Suck It Up” is produced by Bård Fjulsrud (“Nobel”) and Ida Håndlykken Kvernstrøm (“Unge lovende”) at Monster, and is directed by Gunnar Vikene (“Occupied”) with Charlotte Blom (“Neste sommer”).

The Nordic region’s leading streaming company, NENT Group will have premiered at least 30 original productions in 2020. Its most recent Norwegian original is “The Machinery which bowed on Viaplay on May 24 and was streamed more times in its opening 24 hours than any other Viaplay original production so far.