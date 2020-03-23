×

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Draws Largest Audience in a Year

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Fortune Favors the Brave" - Pictured: LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime, he must also try to save Agent Roundtree (Caleb Castille), a new agent who's having an unexpectedly adventurous first day on the job, when he accidently triggers a bomb. Also, Nell makes a decision about her future with NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

The ratings boost courtesy of coronavirus continued Sunday night, as several series saw multi-week and in some cases year-long highs.

One of the biggest increases came for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which ticked up to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.4 million viewers, it highest tally for almost a year. It was followed by its fellow “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” with a 0.7 and 6.5 million, a seven-week high in the latter metric. “60 Minutes” scored the largest audience on the night with 10.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

In a new time slot, “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy scored a 0.6 rating and drew 3.7 million total viewers, a four-week high in both metrics. Later on, “The Wall” grew from its season 3 premiere last week to 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 this time around. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” came in even at a 0.4 and 2 million total viewers, followed by “Good Girls” which ticked up fractionally to a 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “American Idol” grew its rating to a 1.4 from last Sunday’s 1.3, and drew a five-week high 7.7 million viewers. “The Rookie” was even at a 0.8 and 5.2 million. Meanwhile “America’s Funniest Home Videos” leapt 15% to a 1.1 rating and 6.7 million viewers, its highest tally for several years.

On Fox, “The Simpsons” led the night with a 0.6 and 1.7 million viewers, followed by “Bob’s Burgers” with the same rating and 1.4 million. A new episode of “Duncanville” posted a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

“Batwoman” swooped to a 0.2 rating and just under 800,000 total viewers, while “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and 651,000 viewers.

More TV

  • Deadliest Catch: Bloodlines

    'Deadliest Catch' Spinoff 'Bloodline' Set for April Launch on Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery Channel is preparing to launch “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” a spinoff of the network’s hit unscripted series “Deadliest Catch.” “Bloodline” follows Josh Harris, the son of legendary Bering Sea captain Phil Harris. Josh, along with his business partner Casey McManus, discover a trove of Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled with Captain Phil’s handwriting. Josh takes the [...]

  • One Day at a Time

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'One Day at a Time' Returns and 'Making the Cut' Debuts

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away [...]

  • Series Mania

    Series Mania: French-Israeli Writing Residency Delivers Five Projects

    On Wednesday, Series Mania hosts digital presentations of drama series projects developed during a writing residency attended by 12 writers from France and Israel, whose credits include leading shows like “The Bureau,” “Fauda” and “Braquo.” The week-long residency, initiated by France’s CNC and Israel’s Gesher Multicultural Film Fund, was supervised by Italian scriptwriter Stefano Sardo [...]

  • "Fortune Favors the Brave" - Pictured:

    TV Ratings: 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Draws Largest Audience in a Year

    The ratings boost courtesy of coronavirus continued Sunday night, as several series saw multi-week and in some cases year-long highs. One of the biggest increases came for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which ticked up to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.4 million viewers, it highest tally for almost a year. It was followed [...]

  • supreme court byron allen comcast

    Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Comcast in Byron Allen Discrimination Case

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion Monday that sends the racial discrimination case filed by entrepreneur Byron Allen back to an appellate court with a stricter definition of the bias that Allen needs to prove in order for the lawsuit to proceed in federal court. The ruling came down in Comcast’s favor on [...]

  • David Gandler - FuboTV

    FuboTV to Merge With Facebank, Which Takes Out $100M Loan to Fund Fubo's Operations

    Over-the-top TV provider FuboTV is getting a lifeline in the form of a proposed merger with virtual entertainment company Facebank Group. Following the closing of the merger, expected by the end of March, FuboTV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Facebank, and Facebank will be renamed FuboTV Inc. The combined company is expected to [...]

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 JB

    J.B. Smoove Talks 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Finale and Working With Larry David

    Following the season finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Sunday night, actor J.B. Smoove, who plays Larry David’s perpetual house guest Leon Black, joined Variety on Instagram live Sunday night to discuss the last episode of Season 10. Smoove joined the show in its sixth season as the brother of Vivica A. Fox’s character; when her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad