TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Draws Largest Audience in a Year

The ratings boost courtesy of coronavirus continued Sunday night, as several series saw multi-week and in some cases year-long highs.

One of the biggest increases came for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which ticked up to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.4 million viewers, it highest tally for almost a year. It was followed by its fellow “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” with a 0.7 and 6.5 million, a seven-week high in the latter metric. “60 Minutes” scored the largest audience on the night with 10.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

In a new time slot, “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy scored a 0.6 rating and drew 3.7 million total viewers, a four-week high in both metrics. Later on, “The Wall” grew from its season 3 premiere last week to 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 this time around. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” came in even at a 0.4 and 2 million total viewers, followed by “Good Girls” which ticked up fractionally to a 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “American Idol” grew its rating to a 1.4 from last Sunday’s 1.3, and drew a five-week high 7.7 million viewers. “The Rookie” was even at a 0.8 and 5.2 million. Meanwhile “America’s Funniest Home Videos” leapt 15% to a 1.1 rating and 6.7 million viewers, its highest tally for several years.

On Fox, “The Simpsons” led the night with a 0.6 and 1.7 million viewers, followed by “Bob’s Burgers” with the same rating and 1.4 million. A new episode of “Duncanville” posted a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

“Batwoman” swooped to a 0.2 rating and just under 800,000 total viewers, while “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and 651,000 viewers.