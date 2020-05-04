Jeff Shell Re-Shapes NBCUniversal in First Big Moves as CEO

NBCUniversal unveiled a sweeping new re-organization that gives new duties to Mark Lazarus and puts Cesar Conde in charge of all the company’s news operations, including CNBC. Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, will step down as a result.

The moves are among the first structural changes mandated by Jeff Shell, who took over as CEO of the company earlier this year.

Lazarus will take oversight of the NBC broadcast and production operations, as well as Peacock, the company’s new streaming-video service, while maintaining oversight of NBC Sports and the company’s stations and cable businesses. Conde will supervise not only NBC News and MSNBC, but also CNBC, which has for the past several years operated independently of the company’s other news operations. Lack, who returned to NBCUniversal in 2015 for a second tour as head of NBC News, is slated to depart at the end of the month. The new moves, NBCU said, will be effective immediately.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” said Shell, in a prepared statement. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Shell had hinted a big changes in store for the company last week, during a call with investors in NBCU’s parent company, Comcast. “The question about whether we’re right sized on costs given where the environment is headed, the answer is probably no, and we’re addressing that pretty aggressively,” he said, adding: ” Over the next weeks and months, we’ll make pretty significant adjustments there across our business.”

The moves eliminate arbitrary separations between NBCU’s various units, placing broadcast and cable networks under a single executive’s oversight, and the company’s news assets under another. For years, CNBC has been run independently of NBC News and MSNBC by President Mark Hoffman, who managed to carve out a line of report directly to Steve Burke, NBCU’s former CEO. Now Hoffman, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin will report to Conde, a veteran executive who has had significant roles at Univision and run NBCU’s international business as well as its Telemundo Spanish-language broadcast operations. NBCU said a new Telemundo leader will be named at a later date.

The maneuvers also suggest Shell has ideas for NBCUniversal that are different from Burke’s. Burke in early 2019 told Variety in an interview that he envisioned seeing Oppenheim succeed Lack as chairman of NBC News and MSNBC upon Lack’s retirement. Indeed, Oppenheim signed a new contract with NBCUniversal last year, and insiders expected the NBC News President to take over for Lack when he stepped down, presumably after the 2020 election.

NBCUniversal declined to make any of its executives available for comment.

More to come…