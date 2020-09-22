NBCUniversal Promotes Inclusion Exec Janine Jones-Clark

Executive Janine Jones-Clark has expanded her role at NBCUniversal.

Jones-Clark has been named executive vice president, inclusion – talent and content, NBCUniversal film, television and streaming. In her new position, she will continue to oversee diversity, inclusion and equity strategies for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group under Donna Langley. She will also now reporting to Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal television and streaming, and Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group. Jones-Clark will work across the entire NBCU content portfolio to help develop programs that promote inclusion on and off screen.

“Janine and her team have elevated Universal’s inclusion efforts with a focus on increasing diverse storytelling and creating industry-first opportunties for underrepresented voices,” said Langley. “As a direct result of Janine’s leadership, we have more inclusive voices in our industry who are leading the way. I am thrilled that she will be uniting the content portfolios, continuing to drive progress and develop strategy for systemic change that benefits our organization and the broader media landscape.”

“We’ve admired the initiatives that Janine has cultivated with Donna at UFEG and are excited to bring her expertise to the entire NBCUniversal Entertainment portfolio,” said Lazarus and Igbokwe in a joint statement. “We are committed to supporting the next generation of changemakers and storytellers, ensuring diversity in our workforce and on our productions, and providing access to our industry through mentorship and training programs. With Janine’s expertise, and a collaborative strategy across our businesses, we can further impact our culture in a positive and meaningful way.”

Jones-Clark most recently served as head of inclusion – talent and content for UFEG, which she joined in 2017.