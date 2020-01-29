NBCUniversal International Studios strikes first look deal with StoryHunter

NBCUniversal International Studios has inked a multi-year first look deal with audio and short form video start-up StoryHunter.

The agreement will see the Studio develop both scripted and unscripted television content from original StoryHunter IP.

StoryHunter will also work with International Studios’ production companies including Carnival, Heyday Television, Monkey and Working Title Television on off-television exploitation of their shows including podcasts and social media activity.

Established last year by former Fremantle and Sony Pictures executive Kirsty Hunter, StoryHunter creates original IP in both audio and short form video.

Hunter said: “We are incredibly excited about working with Jeff Wachtel and the team at NBCUniversal International Studios. We could not have found a better home to originate new ideas, collaborate on world class content and work with fantastic producers across so many genres.”

Jeff Wachtel, president of NBCUniversal International Studios, added: “Kirsty is a dynamo who has her finger on the pulse of the increasingly important digital side of our business. Her company offers us a treasure trove of new voices and ideas to create new shows and enhance our new launches.”