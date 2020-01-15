NBCUniversal Content Studios Vice Chairman George Cheeks Leaving for ViacomCBS

George Cheeks, vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, has stepped down after nearly eight years with the company, sources familiar with the situation tell Variety.

He will be heading to ViacomCBS, though not immediately, per a source close to the matter. Deadline first reported the exit; the Wall Street Journal first reported Cheeks’ move to ViacomCBS.

The exec, who had in October shifted into a vice chair role under Bonnie Hammer amid a leadership shakeup that saw Hammer overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Cheeks had prior to that spent a year as co-chair of the NBC Entertainment broadcast division alongside current network head Paul Telegdy, following the exit of Bob Greenblatt.

Cheeks, in his most recent role, had focused on Universal TV and UCP while continuing to oversee late-night programming for NBC. He has occupied a variety roles since joining NBC from Viacom in 2012, including co-president of Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios alongside Dawn Olmstead, and president of late-night programming at NBC Entertainment, overseeing “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

At Viacom, Cheeks served as executive vice president of business affairs and general counsel of Viacom Music and Entertainment Groups, Content Distribution and Marketing, as well as head of standards and practices.

The news of his departure comes just a month after Variety exclusively learned that NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke would be stepping down, with NBCUniversal film and entertainment chairman Jeff Shell to succeed him.