×

NBCUniversal Content Studios Vice Chairman George Cheeks Leaving for ViacomCBS

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Cheeks, Co-Chairman at NBC Entertainment76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Executive Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

George Cheeks, vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, has stepped down after nearly eight years with the company, sources familiar with the situation tell Variety.

He will be heading to ViacomCBS, though not immediately, per a source close to the matter. Deadline first reported the exit; the Wall Street Journal first reported Cheeks’ move to ViacomCBS.

The exec, who had in October shifted into a vice chair role under Bonnie Hammer amid a leadership shakeup that saw Hammer overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Cheeks had prior to that spent a year as co-chair of the NBC Entertainment broadcast division alongside current network head Paul Telegdy, following the exit of Bob Greenblatt.

Cheeks, in his most recent role, had focused on Universal TV and UCP while continuing to oversee late-night programming for NBC. He has occupied a variety roles since joining NBC from Viacom in 2012, including co-president of Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios alongside Dawn Olmstead, and president of late-night programming at NBC Entertainment, overseeing “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

At Viacom, Cheeks served as executive vice president of business affairs and general counsel of Viacom Music and Entertainment Groups, Content Distribution and Marketing, as well as head of standards and practices.

The news of his departure comes just a month after Variety exclusively learned that NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke would be stepping down, with NBCUniversal film and entertainment chairman Jeff Shell to succeed him.

More TV

  • Crisis on Infinite Earths

    'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Epic Cameo Connects DC Film and TV Universes

    Ezra Miller’s iteration of the Flash just crashed the DC TV universe. Miller made a cameo on The CW’s big crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” on Tuesday night, officially connecting the TV and film universes of DC. He reprised the superhero that he appeared as “Justice League” in, right alongside Grant Gustin’s own Barry [...]

  • George Cheeks, Co-Chairman at NBC Entertainment76th

    NBCUniversal Content Studios Vice Chairman George Cheeks Leaving for ViacomCBS

    George Cheeks, vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, has stepped down after nearly eight years with the company, sources familiar with the situation tell Variety. He will be heading to ViacomCBS, though not immediately, per a source close to the matter. Deadline first reported the exit; the Wall Street Journal first reported Cheeks’ move to [...]

  • Outlander Season 5 Key Art and

    TV News Roundup: Starz Unveils 'Outlander' Season 5 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Starz has released a trailer for Season 5 of “Outlander,” and Amazon Prime Video announced casting for “The Power.” CASTINGS WWE superstars Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Natalya have been cast as participants in Quibi and WWE’s upcoming series [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Rita Vennari Elected President of Association of Talent Agents

    Rita Vennari has been elected president of the Association of Talent Agents, the trade organization that has been locked in a battle with the Writers Guild of America for nearly a year. Vennari is president of SBV Talent, a commercial and voiceover agency that she founded in 1978. She will serve a two-year term as [...]

  • Orlando JonesStarz 'American Gods' TV Show

    Starz Boss Jeffrey Hirsch Addresses Orlando Jones 'American Gods' Exit

    Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch briefly discussed Orlando Jones departure from “American Gods” during an appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday. Jones starred as Mr. Nancy on Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, but described what he called his “firing” from Season 3 by showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen.

    How to Watch Tuesday Night's Democratic Debate

    The stakes are high for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates as Tuesday marks the final debate before the Iowa caucuses. The six qualifying candidates will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of ways for viewers to follow along. The seventh debate, hosted by [...]

  • STEVEN TYLER OF AEROSMITH AND RUN

    Run-DMC to Perform With Aerosmith at Grammys (EXCLUSIVE)

    Run-DMC will perform with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards on January 26, a source close to the situation tells Variety. The duo are not expected to perform with the Boston group for their entire set — which makes it seem likely that the band will perform a career-spanning medley, as artists often do on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad