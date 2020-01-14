×

NBCU Lifestyle Group Ups Jennifer Geisser to EVP of Communications

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal’s Lifestyle Group has promoted Jennifer Geisser to the position of executive vice president of communications and talent relations.

In her new role, Geisser (pictured left) will be responsible for internal and external communications, developing and executing publicity campaigns, talent management and corporate communications for multiple brands including E!’s international networks. The announcement was made by Lifestyle Networks president Frances Berwick to whom she will continue to report.

Geisser joined NBCU in 2011 as SVP of communications for Bravo, where she led publicity plans for shows such as “The Real Housewives,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She added Oxygen to her remit in 2013, before adding Universal Kids and most recently E! to her purview. Prior to NBCUniversal, she held leadership positions in comms at Hallmark Channel, Court TV ( tru TV), AMC Networks. She began her career at CBS and Dan Klores Communications.

News of Geisser’s promotion was announced concurrently with three execs expanding their roles under her.

Chloe Ellers Bremner (pictured right) has been promoted to senior vice president of communications for Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids, leading both the East and West coast in strategic positioning of consumer and trade press, program publicity campaigns, TCA, BravoCon, Awards submissions, and Emmy events.

Julia Nietsch has been promoted to vice president of communications for Lifestyle Networks, leading corporate communication strategies for the four Lifestyle brands: Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Universal Kids.

Finally, Ryan McCormick has been promoted to vice president of communications at E!, overseeing the E! Communications staff along with publicity campaigns and brand messaging.

