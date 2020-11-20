NBC Sets ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Mr. Mayor’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC set premiere dates for “Mr. Mayor” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and the Food Network announced the third season premiere date of “Supermarket Stakeout.”

CASTING

David Iacono has joined the cast of Showtime’s “City on a Hill” in a recurring role. He will portray Faust Aquino, Benny’s classmate and potential love interest, appearing in key scenes with opposite Kevin Bacon. Iacono previously starred in “Grand Army,” “Social Distance” and “St. Vincent.” He is represented by Natasha Matallana at Take 3 Talent.

DATES

Time magazine is partnering with NBC on “Time Person of the Year” broadcast special, set to air on Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. The event will celebrate influential people in specific sectors, including Businessperson of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year, selected by Time editors. The program will also feature exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles and musical performances.

The third season of “Supermarket Stakeout” will premiere on Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. on Food Network. Each episode of the series, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, will feature four new chefs who must convince grocery store customers to hand over their carts so they can prepare meals in the parking lot. The rotating panel of judges includes Eddie Jackson, Antonia LoFaso and Aarti Sequeira.

NBC is set to premiere “Mr. Mayor” — a new comedy series from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock — on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. The series, starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, will follow a retired businessman, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles. The network also announced that the second season of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is set to debut on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. Season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will continue to follow the titular character (played by Jane Levy) and her family as they grieve the loss of their patriarch, while Zoey still hears the inner emotions of those around her expressed in song. A new season of “The Wall” will also premiere on Jan. 4 at 10 p.m.



Animal Planet is set to debut a three-part special, “Walking With Elephants,” on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. The show will follow conservationist Levison Wood for a close-up look at the elephant migration across Botswana, a journey fraught with risks and dangers. The special is produced by October Films, with Adam Bullmore as executive producer and Alexis Girardet as producer. Keith Hoffman executive produced for Animal Planet, and Sarah Russell is supervising producer.

PARTNERSHIPS

Credit One Bank and World Wrestling Entertainment announced a multi-year partnership, which includes a themed credit card featuring benefits tailored to sports fans. Credit One Bank messaging will also be integrated into upcoming WWE pay-per-view events including “Survivor Series” and “WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.”

DEALS

Warner Bros. TV inked an overall deal with Kimberly Latrice Jones, activist and co-writer of “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight.” Jones will collaborate with the studio on developing and producing original programming for all platforms, including scripted dramas, comedies, unscripted series and original digital content.

Simon & Schuster will publish a cookbook from Phil Rosenthal, titled “Somebody Feed Phil: The People, Stories, and Recipes,” in 2022, Variety has exclusively learned. “The fans have demanded this book and I can’t take the yelling,” adds Rosenthal. “It will be the next best thing to me putting you in a suitcase and taking you with me.” Justin Schwartz, vice president and executive editor at Simon & Schuster, acquired North American rights from Brandi Bowles of United Talent Agency. “As soon as I saw ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ on Netflix, I knew I had to publish the tie-in cookbook,” said Schwartz. “Whether he’s dining in a four-star restaurant with a world-class chef or eating live octopus in a fish market, Phil Rosenthal makes you want to be there with him, laughing together all the way through the meal. He’s like the adventurous foodie uncle I never had, but really wish I did. The book will tell never-heard-before stories and include behind-the-scenes photos, not to mention feature recipes for all the most delicious dishes, making it a must-have companion for fans. Rosenthal’s unscripted Netflix series, “Somebody Feed Phil,” is currently in its fourth season.

LATE NIGHT

Leslie Mann, Colin Quinn and SAINt JHN will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”