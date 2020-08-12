NBC to Debut Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’ in September

NBC has announced the premiere date for “Transplant,” the Canadian medical drama acquired by the broadcast network back in May.

The 13-episode series will begin airing on NBC on Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, immediately after the live telecast of “America’s Got Talent.”

The scheduling move now makes NBC the third broadcaster to set an acquired series as part of its fall lineup. Fox is set to air the Spectrum original “LA’s Finest” on Mondays this fall, while The CW will air shows from DC Universe, CBS All Access, and international markets: “Swamp Thing,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Coroner,” and “Devils.” The British series “Dead Pixels” was originally set to air Wednesdays this fall on CW but was shifted to the summer in favor of “Devils.”

NBC, CBS, and ABC have all indicated they plan to bring back the majority of their scripted originals this fall, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie physical production.

“Transplant” centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

The series stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, and Ayisha Issa. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. Developed at CTV, “Transplant” is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.

“Transplant” joins current NBC medical dramas “New Amsterdam” and “Chicago Med.”