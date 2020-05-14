NBC Acquires Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’

NBC has acquired the hit Canadian medical drama series “Transplant,” the network announced Thursday.

The CTV series debuted its first season on Feb. 26. The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

The series stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, and Ayisha Issa. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. Developed at CTV, “Transplant” is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.

“Transplant” joins current NBC medical dramas “New Amsterdam” and “Chicago Med.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, no air date for “Transplant” has been set at NBC at this time. However, both Fox and The CW have previously announced that they will be airing acquired series this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep original series production shut down.

Fox announced that it will be airing the Spectrum original “LA’s Finest” on Monday nights. The CW, meanwhile, announced that it had also acquired four other series from DC Universe, CBS All Access, and international markets: “Swamp Thing,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Coroner,” and “Dead Pixels.” All four shows will air in the fall in primetime.