NBC Orders Comedy Pilots From Seth Meyers, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Co-Creator Dan Goor, ’30 Rock’ Writers

It must be a pretty funny day at NBC.

After ordering two comedy pilots this morning, the network has commissioned three more, all from a cluster of creatives who have previous experience on some of the Peacock’s biggest comedies.

The first pilot is a single-camera comedy titled “Crazy For You,” which has “Saturday Night Live” producer and “Silicon Valley” writer Rachele Lynn in place to write and co-executive produce. The Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions project counts Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels and Mike Shoemaker among its EPs.

“Crazy For You” revolves around Daisy who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

The second is also a single-cam which is called “Someone Out There” and is based on the format “Pequenas Coincidencias,” created by Spanish actor Javier Veiga.

The prospective show is a romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Universal TV is the studio behind the project which has “30 Rock” trio Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan on board as writers and executive producers. Veiga is listed as a non-writing EP alongside Emiliano Calemzuk and Gonzalo Sagardia

Finally, NBC has ordered a third Universal TV single-cam pilot from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and writer Phil Jackson. The as yet untitled project is described as an ensemble comedy about black people, dating and wine. Jackson is a writer and executive producer on the project, Goor will exec produce.

(Pictured: Seth Meyers and Dan Goor)