×

NBC Orders Comedy Pilots From Seth Meyers, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Co-Creator Dan Goor, ’30 Rock’ Writers

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

It must be a pretty funny day at NBC.

After ordering two comedy pilots this morning, the network has commissioned three more, all from a cluster of creatives who have previous experience on some of the Peacock’s biggest comedies.

The first pilot is a single-camera comedy titled “Crazy For You,” which has “Saturday Night Live” producer and “Silicon Valley” writer Rachele Lynn in place to write and co-executive produce. The Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions project counts Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels and Mike Shoemaker among its EPs.

“Crazy For You” revolves around Daisy who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

The second is also a single-cam which is called “Someone Out There” and is based on the format “Pequenas Coincidencias,” created by Spanish actor Javier Veiga.

The prospective show is a romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Universal TV is the studio behind the project which has “30 Rock” trio Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan on board as writers and executive producers. Veiga is listed as a non-writing EP alongside Emiliano Calemzuk and Gonzalo Sagardia

Finally, NBC has ordered a third Universal TV single-cam pilot from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and writer Phil Jackson. The as yet untitled project is described as an ensemble comedy about black people, dating and wine. Jackson is a writer and executive producer on the project, Goor will exec produce.

(Pictured: Seth Meyers and Dan Goor)

More TV

  • Janene Drafs KTLA

    Janene Drafs Becomes First Woman to Lead KTLA

    KTLA-TV is poised for a historic changing of the guard as Seattle station executive Janene Drafs takes the reins of the storied Los Angeles TV station as general manager following the retirement of local broadcast stalwart Don Corsini. Drafs, who is the first woman to lead KTLA, is set to begin her post as VP and [...]

  • Conductor and Composer Eímear Noone pictured

    Oscars to Feature Female Orchestra Conductor for the First Time

    A woman will be conducting at the Oscars for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Academy announced today. Irish-born composer-conductor Eímear Noone will conduct excerpts from the five nominated scores. She is the first female to lead the orchestra in the history of the televised awards, the Academy said. Details beyond that are [...]

  • Marta Kauffman Television Producer

    Marta Kauffman's Okay Goodnight, Fox 21 TV Studios Ink First-Look Deal

    Okay Goodnight, the production company helmed by “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman alongside Robbie Rowe Tollin and Hannah KS Canter, has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create projects for linear and streaming platforms, starting with an adaptation of the novel, “The Dreamers.” “Marta Kauffman is a legend and a hero [...]

  • Actor John Karlen

    John Karlen, Actor in 'Dark Shadows' and 'Cagney & Lacey,' Dies at 86

    Emmy-winning actor John Karlen, best known for his work on the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey,” has died. He was 86. Karlen died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at a hospice in Burbank, Calif., his friend and spokesperson Jim Pierson told the Associated Press. The actor played conman and scoundrel Willie Loomis [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught

    'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies of Suspected Overdose

    Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 29. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, Gwozdz was hospitalized on Jan. 13 following a “medical overdose.” He later died in Florida’s Palm Beach County after spending a week in the  intensive care unit. TMZ, which first [...]

  • betty gilpin ann coulter

    'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Casts Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

    “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin is set to play Ann Coulter in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at FX. News of Gilpin’s casting comes just one day after it was announced that Billy Eichner had been cast as Matt Drudge in the third season of “ACS,” which will tackle the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad