×

NBC News Sets Lineup for Las Vegas Democratic Debate

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidates South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talk during a break, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in HoustonElection 2020 Debate, Houston, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

NBC News has set its moderating panel for the Democratic National Committee’s February 19 debate from Las Vegas.

Lester Holt, Chuck Todd Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Huac, all of NBCUniversal, and Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent, will moderate the event, which will air on both NBC and MSNBC for two hours starting at 9 p.m from the city’s Paris Theater. Holt is the anchor of “NBC Nightly News.” Todd is political director of NBC News and moderator of “Meet the Press.” Jackson is NBC News’ chief White House correspondent. Huac is senior correspondent for Noticias Telemundo.  Ralston is editor of the Independent, and has been covering politics in Nevada for more than three decades.

The debate will also stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC’s Facebook pages, and online at The Nevada Independent. It will also air live in Spanish on cable channel Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.

Participating candidates will be announced at a later date.

 

 

More TV

  • Tyler Perry's 'If Loving You Is

    Tyler Perry's 'If Loving You Is Wrong' to End With Season 5 on OWN

    OWN has announced that the fifth season of Tyler Perry drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” will be its last. The network revealed season 5 will premiere March 10, teasing that some long-awaited answers will be given to to viewers’ burning questions, and that it “promises to be explosive and sexier than ever.” “We are [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidates South Bend Mayor

    NBC News Sets Lineup for Las Vegas Democratic Debate

    NBC News has set its moderating panel for the Democratic National Committee’s February 19 debate from Las Vegas. Lester Holt, Chuck Todd Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Huac, all of NBCUniversal, and Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent, will moderate the event, which will air on both NBC and MSNBC for two hours starting at 9 p.m [...]

  • Justin Bieber: Seasons

    Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Docuseries Sets YouTube Originals Viewing Record

    “Justin Bieber: Seasons” has broken a record for YouTube: The docuseries’ first episode scored as the most-viewed premiere in its first week of all the platform’s originals to date. Episode 1 of “Seasons” had 32.65 million views in the first week after its Jan. 27 debut, according to YouTube. That beat out YouTube’s original comedy [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    Reimagining the Music of 'High Fidelity' for Hulu's 2020 Update

    Hulu’s updated version of the 2000 John Cusack-led, Stephen Frears-helmed, Nick Hornby-authored classic “High Fidelity” is the type of show that can — unironically — play the perfect song for every moment. And the team brought in to oversee that very delicate process was Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Alison Rosenfeld. The three veteran music [...]

  • Adam Sharp arrives45th Annual Daytime Emmy

    Listen: Why New TV Formats Present Challenges for Awards Mavens

    Adam Sharp had quite a first week on the job as president and CEO of the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Sharp was confronted with a controversy over the submission and judging process for the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards. In the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Sharp discusses how the digital [...]

  • Marilyn Monroe

    David Glasser's 101 Studios, Seven Seas Films Partnering on ‘Last Days of Marilyn Monroe’

    David Glasser’s 101 Studios and U.K. indie producer Seven Seas Films are partnering to co-produce drama series “The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe,” detailing the turbulent final months of the star’s life before her death in 1962. Based on Keith Badman’s provocative tell-all “The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story,” the series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad