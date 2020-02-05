NBC News Sets Lineup for Las Vegas Democratic Debate

NBC News has set its moderating panel for the Democratic National Committee’s February 19 debate from Las Vegas.

Lester Holt, Chuck Todd Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Huac, all of NBCUniversal, and Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent, will moderate the event, which will air on both NBC and MSNBC for two hours starting at 9 p.m from the city’s Paris Theater. Holt is the anchor of “NBC Nightly News.” Todd is political director of NBC News and moderator of “Meet the Press.” Jackson is NBC News’ chief White House correspondent. Huac is senior correspondent for Noticias Telemundo. Ralston is editor of the Independent, and has been covering politics in Nevada for more than three decades.

The debate will also stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC’s Facebook pages, and online at The Nevada Independent. It will also air live in Spanish on cable channel Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.

Participating candidates will be announced at a later date.