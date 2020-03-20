×

NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBC News - Quibi
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC News

A longtime NBC News employee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported Friday.

Larry Edgeworth was a technician who worked in an equipment room at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters. NBC News did not disclose his age.

Edgeworth died Thursday after also suffering from other health issues, NBC News said. He spent 25 years at the news division working as an audio technician. He had often traveled with correspondents around the world.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote in a memo to staffers disclosing Edgeworth’s death.

Edgeworth is survived by a wife and two sons.

More to come

More TV

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    Markets Try to Rally For Second Day as Pandemic Stimulus Plans Advance

    U.S. equities markets tried to stage a rally for the second day in a row amid signs that the federal government’s stimulus efforts are advancing and will soon reach hard-hit consumers and businesses. Early Friday, Dow and NASDAQ futures trading on Friday pointed to hopeful signs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank into the red [...]

  • NBC News - Quibi

    NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

    A longtime NBC News employee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported Friday. Larry Edgeworth was a technician who worked in an equipment room at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters. NBC News did not disclose his age. Edgeworth died Thursday after also suffering from other health issues, NBC News said. He spent [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Coronavirus Delays Disney Plus India Launch

    The global coronavirus pandemic has claimed its latest victim. The launch of Mouse House streamer Disney Plus in India has been indefinitely delayed. Disney Plus was due to launch March 29 as part of Disney’s India streaming service Hotstar, coinciding with the beginning of the service’s largest audience puller — the Indian Premier League (IPL) [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA National Headquarters in Los Angeles Closed due to Coronavirus

    SAG-AFTRA’s national headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Gabrielle Cartereis, president of SAG-AFTRA, notified the 160,000 members of the performers union of the closure of the offices in the mid-Wilshire district in a message sent Friday night. “The safety of our members and staff remains [...]

  • Longtime film and TV editor Susan

    Longtime Film and TV Editor Susan Kesler Dies at 60

    Longtime TV and film editor Susan Kesler died Thursday, March 19, following a brief battle with ovarian peritoneal cancer. She was 60. Kesler started out in the business as an apprentice editor on “The Love Boat” and “Dynasty,” two of the most popular TV shows in the late 1980s. Her career blossomed to include working [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad