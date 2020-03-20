NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A longtime NBC News employee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported Friday.

Larry Edgeworth was a technician who worked in an equipment room at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters. NBC News did not disclose his age.

Edgeworth died Thursday after also suffering from other health issues, NBC News said. He spent 25 years at the news division working as an audio technician. He had often traveled with correspondents around the world.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote in a memo to staffers disclosing Edgeworth’s death.

Edgeworth is survived by a wife and two sons.

