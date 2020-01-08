×

NBC News Taps Ahiza Garcia Hodges to Boost ‘Byers Market’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

NBC News - Quibi
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC News

NBC News has hired journalist Ahiza Garcia-Hodges as a new member of its business, technology and media team. She will be based in San Francisco and will contribute regularly to “Byers Market,” a regular morning newsletter that focuses on issues important to Silicon Valley, the media industry and Washington, D.C.

She had been working at CNN, where she spent five years covering business, the sports industry and technology news for print and digital, and helped launch a CNN Business bureau in San Francisco. She graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and holds a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

She is expected to  focus on bringing an even greater depth of exclusive reporting to Byers Market and NBCNews.com,” said Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president of editorial at NBC News, in a memo to staffers.

“Ahiza is an incredibly smart, insightful and fair-minded reporter with a sharp understanding of the issues that matter to the Byers Market readership. She’s incredibly well sourced in Silicon Valley and New York media orbits and has done great work at the intersection of sports and media,” said Dylan Byers, the journalist who founded the newsletter. “Her talents will greatly enhance the Market and NBC News’ business coverage, and I am beyond thrilled that she’s joining the team.”

NBC News has in recent months steadily increased coverage of the shifting terrain of the media and entertainment industries, particularly through the lens of how shifts in technology are changing the game for all involved.

