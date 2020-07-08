TV News Roundup: NBC Greenlights ‘Weakest Link’ Revival, Jane Lynch to Host

In today’s TV News Roundup, NBC set a “Weakest Link” revival with Jane Lynch as host, and Amazon Prime Video released a teaser for Season 2 of “The Boys.”

DATES

Hulu has announced that Season 2 of its comedy series “Pen15” will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 18. Season 2 consists of 14 episodes. The first 7 will premiere on Sept. 18, while the remaining half will stream in 2021. The series comes from Awesomeness and is created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers. Watch the date announcement below.

BET Plus has announced that “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” will launch exclusively on the platform on Aug. 27. Tyler Perry’s final stage run as Madea shows him puling together audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering. The program is executive produced, directed and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed and Mark Swinton will also serve as executive producers for Tyler Perry Studios.

Jay Mohr will release his new stand-up special “Jay Mohr: American Treasure” on July 21 through video-on-demand and digital rental services. The special features the comedian talking about his life story and showcasing his penchant for celebrity impressions. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix announced Sam Jay‘s first solo comedy special “3 in the Morning” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 4. Filmed at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Ga., Jay’s special follows up her Netflix debut on “The Comedy Lineup Part 1.”

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the teaser trailer for Season 2 of “The Boys,” giving fans a peek at how the vigilante team is faring on the run from the authorities. The new season will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 4. Watch the teaser below.

GREENLIGHTS

NBC has greenlit a 13-episode revival of the game show “Weakest Link,” co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Jane Lynch is set to host and executive produce. The series will begin production later this year. Ryan O’Dowd will serve as executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, will return in the same role and also serve as showrunner.

LATE NIGHT

Amy Schumer and Jaime Harrison will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Billy Eichner.

INITIATIVES

TruTV has announced a virtual table read of its sitcom “I’m Sorry” to benefit Communities in Schools L.A, Variety has exclusively learned. Entrants can donate as little as $10 for a chance to win a role at virtual table read of the series pilot. Ten winners will receive speaking parts at the table read, which will feature series creator and star Andrea Savage and surprise appearances from other castmates and celebrities. “I’m Sorry” is executive produced by Savage and Joey Slamon; A24’s Ravi Nandan; Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay; and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.