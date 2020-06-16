NBC Fall 2020 Schedule: ‘This Is Us’ Returns, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Debuts Despite Coronavirus Production Complications

NBC has announced its fall schedule, with its biggest shows seemingly set to return despite the current coronavirus production situation.

Sources close to the network say that while it is unlikely that everything will be ready in time for the traditional start of the network season in September, it is confident that the return to production is moving along fast enough that it will have its biggest series like “This Is Us” and new “Law & Order” spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” ready for “around mid-October.”

The stability of NBC’s schedule comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Fox and The CW previously announced major changes to their usual lineups with acquired series and other stop gaps in place.

“Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”

NBC is also committing more funding for additional diverse writer for all of its 2020/21 scripted series.

Telegdy continued, “Our brand has always championed positive programming, and the events of this year have allowed us the time to take pause, examine our business with a new lens and take some immediate action. Since many of our writers’ rooms have not yet opened, we are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season’s showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step.”

NBC has positioned “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which sees Christopher Meloni reprising the role of Elliot Stabler, right after the original “Law & Order: SVU” on Thursday nights. The Meloni spinoff has been in the news recently, after Dick Wolf fired one of its writers over his controversial Facebook posts about looters and the curfew put in place across Los Angeles.

“Organized Crime” is the only new show premiering on NBC in the fall, as the network is holding back a cluster of its other freshman shows, including Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor,” Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan,” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock,” for midseason. Fans of “Good Girls” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will also have to wait for midseason for their return.

In other news to emerge from NBC’s schedule announcement, Nick Jonas is vacating his role as a judge on “The Voice” after only one season. “The Voice” regular Gwen Stefani is returning in his place for her fifth season as a judge on the singing competition show.

Read the full NBC fall schedule below. All times are ET/PT. New series are capitalized.

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football