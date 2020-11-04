NBC to Air ‘Decision 2020: Election Special’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC will air “Decision 2020: Election Special,” and PBS will premiere “Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone.”

PROGRAMMING

Tonight, NBC will air “Decision 2020: Election Special” live from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The station’s East Coast affiliates will have the option to air the special from 7 to 8 p.m., while West Coast stations will air local coverage from 8 to 9 p.m., then “The Wall” from 9 to 10 p.m. and “Dateline NBC” from 10 to 11 p.m. The season finale of “American Ninja Warrior,” originally scheduled to air tonight, will now air on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

To accommodate tonight’s election coverage, ABC will air “Your Voice, Your Vote” at 10 p.m., instead of “The Con,” while CBS is airing “CBS News 2020: America Decides – Still Counting” at 10 p.m., following “The Amazing Race.”

SPECIALS

“Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone,” a special performance-based event starring singer Ledisi, will premiere Nov. 28 on PBS, Variety has learned exclusively. During the show, which was recorded in Las Vegas, the Grammy-nominated star performs a mix of rhythm and blues, classical and jazz songs from Simone in honor of the artist’s influence in the 1950s and 1960s. Ledisi will perform “My Baby Just Cares for Me,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “Four Women” and “Trouble in Mind.” The program is produced by Fig Street Films and Bounce.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Kerry Washington, Sen. Cory Booker and Gregory Porter, while Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and Common featuring Black Thought will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Shepard Smith, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Leslie Jones. Geraldo Cadava and Evan Osnos will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”