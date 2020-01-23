×

NBC Orders Drama Pilots ‘Echo,’ ‘At That Age’

NBC has picked up two more drama pilots for the 2020-2021 season. Universal Television will produce both pilots.

The first is titled “At That Age.” It is described as an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Carla Banks-Waddles is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Malcolm D. Lee will executive produce under his Blackmaled Productions banner with Debra Martin Chase also executive producing. Blackmaled is currently under a first-look deal at Universal TV, with Lee also set to executive produce the NBC comedy pilot based on the film “Night School.”

Banks-Waddles works as a writer and consulting producer on the NBC series “Good Girls.” Her other credits include “Truth Be Told,” “The Soul Man,” “The Bill Engvall Show,” and “That’s So Raven.” She is repped by Gersh and The Shuman Company.

The other project is titled “Echo.” It revolves around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

JJ Bailey is writing and executive producing with John Davis and John Fox executive producing via Davis Entertainment. Davis Entertainment is currently under an overall deal at Universal TV. Davis and Fox are currently executive producers on NBC’s “The Blacklist” and previously executive produced the NBC series “Timeless” and “The Player.”

