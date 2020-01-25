NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Ordinary Joe’ From ‘House’ Alums

NBC has given out its fifth drama pilot order for the 2020-2021 season.

The broadcaster has commissioned “Ordinary Joe.” It explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are writing and executive producing. The pair previously collaborated as executive producers on the Fox drama “House,” as well as shows like NBC’s “Rise” and the Fox comedy “Glee.” Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho will also executive produce along with Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

This marks just the second pilot order NBC has made this year from a studio other than Universal Television. The network also has the drama pilot “Debris” in the works, which hails from Legendary Television. Other drama pilot orders for NBC include “At That Age,” “La Brea,” and “Echo.” On the comedy side, NBC has already given out two straight-to-series orders to the untitled LA mayor comedy starring Ted Danson from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as well as “Young Rock” from Nahnatchka Khan, which is based on the early life of Dwayne Johnson. Johnson is also attached to appear in every episode. It was previously announced that the NBC comedy “The Kenan Show” starring Kenan Thompson, which was ordered to series last season, was being rolled to 2020-2021 in order to redevelop it.