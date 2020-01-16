×

NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’ From ‘Enemy Within’ Team

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

NBC has announced its second drama pilot pickup of the 2020-2021 season.

The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the drama “La Brea,” which hails from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum.

In the series, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Along with Applebaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios will executive produce as will Ken Woodruff. Universal Television will produce.

Appelbaum and Woodruff previously collaborated on the NBC drama series “Enemy Within,” which Woodruff created and Appelbaum served on as a writer and co-executive producer. The pair also crossed paths on “The Mentalist” prior to that. Appelbaum’s other credits include shows such as “Wisdom of the Crowd” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Last week, NBC ordered the drama pilot “Debris,” while the network also has the multi-cam comedy pilot “Night School” in the works, which is based on the Universal Pictures film of the same name. Kevin Hart, who starred in the film, is executive producing the pilot, as is the film’s director Malcolm D. Lee.

NBC also announced a scripted single-camera comedy series based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson that hails from “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan. That show has received an 11-episode straight-to-series order at the broadcaster, with Johnson set to appear in every episode. NBC had previously ordered a series from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock with Ted Danson attached to star.

More TV

  • NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'La Brea'

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'La Brea' From 'Enemy Within' Team

    NBC has announced its second drama pilot pickup of the 2020-2021 season. The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the drama “La Brea,” which hails from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum. In the series, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and [...]

  • AEW DYNAMITE on TNT 12/18/2019 -

    WarnerMedia's Kevin Reilly Breaks Down AEW Deal Extension, New Weekly Series

    All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has “over-delivered right out of the gate” for TNT, according to Kevin Reilly. Reilly — the chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV — spoke with Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday in the wake of the announcement that the pro [...]

  • Victoria BBC

    Small Nation, Big Reach: The U.K. Exerts Outsize Influence in the World of Entertainment

    The sun never sets on the British entertainment empire. Whether it’s the BBC’s “Blue Planet II” wowing TV viewers in Beijing or Paddington Bear’s new movie making kids squeal in Bulgaria or the latest West End hit thrilling theater buffs on Broadway, Britain’s cultural offerings have conquered consumers the world over. Like the U.K.’s diplomatic prowess [...]

  • Snowpiercer

    'Snowpiercer' Team on Long Wait for Series: 'It Takes a Long Time to Get It Right'

    After Bong Joon Ho released his theatrical version of “Snowpiercer” in 2013 it didn’t take too long for a small-screen version to be put in development. An adaptation was ordered to pilot in 2015, but then things stalled. The show was eventually ordered to series in 2018, but it switched showrunners after that happened, and [...]

  • Adam McKay arrives at the Oscars,

    Adam McKay Sets Climate Change Anthology Series at HBO Max

    Adam McKay is a busy man. The “Vice” and “Big Short” director has set up yet another series, this time an anthology drama called “The Uninhabitable Earth” about the potential disasters that could hit the planet as climate change worsens. The series, which recieved the greenlight at HBO Max’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day, [...]

  • Steven Soderbergh

    Steven Soderbergh Sets Overall Deal With HBO, HBO Max

    Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has inked a three-year overall with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Soderbergh will develop content for both platforms which shall be exclusive in all forms of television and a first-look for films. The deal expands Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO Max, as he is already set to direct the feature “Let [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad