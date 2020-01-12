×

NBC Orders Alien Spacecraft Drama ‘Debris’ to Pilot

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

NBC has ordered the drama pilot “Debris” for the 2020-2021 season.

The series follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

The pilot hails from writer and executive producer Joel Wyman and executive producer Jason Hoffs. Legendary Television will produce. Wyman will executive produce under his Frequency Films banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Legendary.

Wyman’s previous credits include shows such as “Almost Human,” “Fringe,” and “Keen Eddie.” He also wrote the screenplay for the 2001 film “The Mexican,” which starred Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and James Gandolfini with Gore Verbinski directing.

He is repped by Sentient Entertainment.

This marks the second pilot order NBC has made in recent days and one of the first pilot orders for the upcoming season overall. On Friday, the broadcaster ordered a multi-cam comedy pilot based on the Universal film “Night School,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide. The film’s star, co-writer, and producer Kevin Hart is among the executive producers on the pilot.

NBC also announced on Saturday a scripted single-camera comedy series based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson that hails from “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan. That show has received an 11-episode straight-to-series order at the broadcaster, with Johnson set to appear in every episode. Khan co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang with both also executive producing. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

More TV

  • NBC Orders Alien Spacecraft Drama 'Debris'

    NBC Orders Alien Spacecraft Drama 'Debris' to Pilot

    NBC has ordered the drama pilot “Debris” for the 2020-2021 season. The series follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. The pilot hails from writer and executive producer Joel Wyman and executive producer [...]

  • Bob Harper, Erica Lugo, Steve Cook

    'The Biggest Loser' Team on Safe Weight Loss Accountability in USA Season

    When the original NBC run of “The Biggest Loser” came to an end in 2016 after 17 seasons, it did so with an air of controversy around it due to claims about unhealthy weight loss methods on the show. Entering into its 18th season, now on USA, the format was tweaked for the 2020 audience. [...]

  • Peter Pan Lost Boys

    Syfy Announces 'The League of Pan' Limited Series

    Syfy and UCP are extending the adventures of the iconic fairy tale characters of Peter Pan and his Lost Boys by developing a limited series entitled “The League of Pan.” “The League of Pan” is described as “a thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan” that picks up with the characters [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Chucky' TV Adaptation Scares Up Straight-to-Series Order at Syfy

    Syfy has given out a straight-to-series order for a show based on the iconic horror character Chucky, the central figure in the “Child’s Play” film franchise. The cabler made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The news comes just under a year after Syfy first announced they had acquired [...]

  • Days of Our Lives Bill Hayes

    'Days of Our Lives' Will 'of Course' Be Renewed at NBC, Says Network Chief

    Keep calm; ‘Days of Our Lives’ is in fact carrying on. NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy confirmed at the Television Critics Assn. press tour that the long-running daytime drama will be returning for another season on NBC. “We’re in the middle of knowing very soon [whether] ‘Days of Our Lives’ is going to carry on,” [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Jimmy Fallon to Host Musical Competition Series 'That's My Jam' for NBC

    “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is coming to primetime for the first time. Fallon is set to host “That’s My Jam” at NBC, a comedy variety event series inspired by the segment on “The Tonight Show.” The announcement was made Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. The hour-long series will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad