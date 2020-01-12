NBC Orders Alien Spacecraft Drama ‘Debris’ to Pilot

NBC has ordered the drama pilot “Debris” for the 2020-2021 season.

The series follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

The pilot hails from writer and executive producer Joel Wyman and executive producer Jason Hoffs. Legendary Television will produce. Wyman will executive produce under his Frequency Films banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Legendary.

Wyman’s previous credits include shows such as “Almost Human,” “Fringe,” and “Keen Eddie.” He also wrote the screenplay for the 2001 film “The Mexican,” which starred Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and James Gandolfini with Gore Verbinski directing.

He is repped by Sentient Entertainment.

This marks the second pilot order NBC has made in recent days and one of the first pilot orders for the upcoming season overall. On Friday, the broadcaster ordered a multi-cam comedy pilot based on the Universal film “Night School,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide. The film’s star, co-writer, and producer Kevin Hart is among the executive producers on the pilot.

NBC also announced on Saturday a scripted single-camera comedy series based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson that hails from “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan. That show has received an 11-episode straight-to-series order at the broadcaster, with Johnson set to appear in every episode. Khan co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang with both also executive producing. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

