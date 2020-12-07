NBC Developing Forensic Drama From ‘Blindspot’ Creator and ‘The 100’ Writer

“Blindspot” creator Martin Gero is looking to set up his next project at NBC.

Gero is teaming with “The 100” writer Drew Lindo to develop “No Stone Unturned,” a forensic drama which has received a script sale commitment at NBC.

Inspired by the book of the same name by Steve Jackson, “No Stone Unturned” centers around the NecroSearch international investigation team – a group of the nation’s top scientists, specialists and behaviorists – use the latest technology and the most advanced techniques to solve “unsolvable” crimes outside the justice system. Jackson’s book was a bestseller published back in 2003.

Gero and Lindo are both executive producing, with the latter serving as the main writer. The prospective series hails from Universal Television and Gero’s Quinn’s House production banner. Lindo previously sold “The Service” to Fox via Quinn’s House and Warner Bros. Television.

The development news comes around seven months after Gero inked an overall deal with Universal TV and around four months after “Blindspot” wrapped its five-season run on NBC. Gero previously served as an executive producer on the ABC drama “Deception” while he was still under an overall at WBTV. His other credits include the cult Canadian series “L.A. Complex,” “Bored to Death” and “Stargate” franchise (specifically “Stargate Universe,” “Stargate Atlantis” and “Stargate SG-1”). He is represented by The Framework Collective and attorney Julian Zajfren at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Other than “The 100,” Lindo’s other prior credits include fellow CW series “Reign.” He is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre.