‘College Bowl’ Revival Hosted by Peyton Manning Set at NBC

NBC is down to play “College Bowl” again, with new host Peyton Manning.

The network has ordered a 10-episode, straight-to-series revival of the quiz show hosted by the former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

“I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back ‘College Bowl,'” said Manning. “Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team.”

The series will pit teams of college students head-to-head in a battle of scholarships and the title of “College Bowl” champions. Twelve selected schools will compete in a bracketed tournament over four rounds, in which teams vie for the most points.

“College Bowl” will be executive produced by Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, Inc. and Mark Itkin via his Tough Lamb Media. David Friedman will serve as showrunner on the series.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved college game show back to primetime with a fresh new spin that is sure to not only entertain but also inspire,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal. “Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them.”

“College Bowl” originally aired on radio stations in the 1950s, before airing for four years on CBS and, from 1963 to 1970, on NBC. The company behind the “College Bowl” campus program discontinued the series in 2008.