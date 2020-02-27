×

TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Trifecta Rises, ‘The Masked Singer’ Dips

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Greg Gayne/Fox

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas hit multi-week and even season highs on Wednesday night, as Fox’s “The Masked Singer” dipped.

Thanks to a crossover episode with “P.D.,” “Chicago Fire” swelled to a season high 8.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “P.D.” drew 8.2 million viewers, its second largest audience of season 7 behind the fourth episode which aired back in October 2019. “Med” also performed strongly, matching the other two’s 1.2 rating and scoring 8.5 million viewers, a two-week high.

Meanwhile, Fox still managed to win the night overall, with “The Masked Singer” leading the way at a 1.7 rating and 6.7 million viewers. That represents a season 3 low ratings-wise, but a viewership which roughly on par with the episode from two weeks ago. “Lego Masters” came in even at a 1.0 rating and 3.1 million viewers, a small 5% bump on last week.

Over on CBS, “Survivor” remained steady at a 1.4 rating and 7.1 million viewers, while back-to-back episodes of “SEAL Team” came in at a 0.6 and 4.3 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 4 million viewers respectively.

More to come…

 

More TV

  • TV Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago' Trifecta Rises,

    TV Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago' Trifecta Rises, 'The Masked Singer' Dips

    NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas hit multi-week and even season highs on Wednesday night, as Fox’s “The Masked Singer” dipped. Thanks to a crossover episode with “P.D.,” “Chicago Fire” swelled to a season high 8.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “P.D.” drew 8.2 million viewers, its second largest audience of season [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets for Third Consecutive Day Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

    Major U.S. stock indices were down sharply for the third day in a row amid fears about the spreading coronavirus crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Thursday in positive territory but began a steep decline within the first half-hour of trading. The plunge came a day after President Donald Trump held a news conference [...]

  • Meghan Merkle Documentary Marks First Release

    Meghan Markle Documentary Marks First Release for New Vice Series

    The story of Meghan Markle. who enjoyed a surprising rise to become the Duchess of Sussex before walking away from British royalty, kicks off a new spate of documentaries from Vice Media Group. Vice plans to debut “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown” on March 10 at 9 p.m. eastern. The hour-long special marks Vice TV’s [...]

  • Lisa Holme

    Discovery Hires Hulu's Lisa Holme to Lead Streaming Strategy

    Lisa Holme, a Hulu veteran who had been leading its international expansion strategy, has joined Discovery in a newly created role to oversee content and commercial strategy for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming group. Discovery named Holme to the newly created role of group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, in Discovery’s direct-to-consumer group. She is [...]

  • Maren Morris

    ACM Noms Led by Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett; Keith Urban Set to Host

    Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett were among the top nominees announced Thursday morning for the Academy of Country Music Awards, to air live from Las Vegas on CBS April 5. Keith Urban was additionally announced Thursday as a first-time host for the show. It was expected that last spring’s ACMs host, Reba [...]

  • David Zaslav

    Discovery Profit Rises Despite Cord-Cutting and New Investments

    Discovery lost viewers in the fourth quarter, saw ratings decline and increased the amount of money it invested in new businesses. And yet, fourth-quarter profit rose as the company saw revenue from advertising and distribution rise in both the U.S. and overseas. The owner of cable networks like Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV said [...]

  • RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS --

    'Running Wild' Producer Propagate Strikes First-Look Deal with Germany's Constantin

    “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” producer-distributor Propagate Content has struck a first-look deal with Munch-headquartered Constantin Entertainment for entertainment titles. Under the deal, the two companies will partner to develop and produce entertainment across all formats and genres. Propagate’s slate includes the likes of “Hillary,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Adam [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad