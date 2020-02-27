TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Trifecta Rises, ‘The Masked Singer’ Dips

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas hit multi-week and even season highs on Wednesday night, as Fox’s “The Masked Singer” dipped.

Thanks to a crossover episode with “P.D.,” “Chicago Fire” swelled to a season high 8.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “P.D.” drew 8.2 million viewers, its second largest audience of season 7 behind the fourth episode which aired back in October 2019. “Med” also performed strongly, matching the other two’s 1.2 rating and scoring 8.5 million viewers, a two-week high.

Meanwhile, Fox still managed to win the night overall, with “The Masked Singer” leading the way at a 1.7 rating and 6.7 million viewers. That represents a season 3 low ratings-wise, but a viewership which roughly on par with the episode from two weeks ago. “Lego Masters” came in even at a 1.0 rating and 3.1 million viewers, a small 5% bump on last week.

Over on CBS, “Survivor” remained steady at a 1.4 rating and 7.1 million viewers, while back-to-back episodes of “SEAL Team” came in at a 0.6 and 4.3 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 4 million viewers respectively.

