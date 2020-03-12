×

NBA Suspends Season Due to the Coronavirus

Stuart Oldham

Lakers Clippers
CREDIT: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The NBA has suspended the current season of play due to the coronavirus.

The league made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are under quarantine in Oklahoma after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the NBA announced the Jazz-Thunder news without mentioning Gobert by name.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league said. “At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player (Gobert) was not in the arena.”

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” it added. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Story developing…

 

 

