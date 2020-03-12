×

NBA Commissioner: Hiatus ‘At Least 30 Days,’ Season ‘Possibly’ Over

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rudy Gobert and John CollinsUtah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks, USA - 22 Jan 2018Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (R) of France in action against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 22 January 2018.
CREDIT: Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday evening, the day after game play was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would last for “at least 30 days.” 

“We don’t know enough to be more specific than that,” he told “NBA on TNT’s” Ernie Banks.

Silver acknowledged that the league was mulling a number of different options, including resuming games “with or without fans,” but ultimately said it was too early to tell. He also noted that the NBA’s 2019-2020 season could be canceled altogether. “Of course it’s possible, I just don’t know more at this point,” he said, before some cautious optimism. “I’ve talked to a lot of experts, some have a theory that, just with the common flu as the weather changes, we may to see it peter out a little bit – we just don’t know.”

The NBA quickly made the decision to suspend league action after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert, who earlier in the week had joked to reporters about spreading the disease – and even touched all of the microphones at a press conference in jest – apologized on Thursday after it was revealed that his teammate, all-star guard Donovan Mitchell, had been infected.

“At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse,” Gobert said. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.”

More TV

  • Rudy Gobert and John CollinsUtah Jazz

    NBA Commissioner: Hiatus 'At Least 30 Days,' Season 'Possibly' Over

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday evening, the day after game play was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would last for “at least 30 days.”  “We don’t know enough to be more specific than that,” he told “NBA on TNT’s” Ernie Banks. Silver acknowledged that the [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    LA Screenings Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    The annual LA Screenings program market held every year on the heels of the upfronts is the latest industry staple to be sidelined by the Coronavirus pandemic. Industry sources said it made no sense to proceed with plans for a week-long showcase of new programs for international buyers at a time when travel to and [...]

  • Fox News to Expand Live Programming

    Fox News to Expand Live Programming for Coronavirus Coverage

    Fox News Channel said it would pull repeats off the air during overnight hours to present continuous live coverage of the national response to the spread of coronavirus, adding four new hours of live content and dedicated hosts starting Monday, March 16. Fox News said it would expand Shannon Bream’s 11 p.m. program, “Fox News [...]

  • Sean Hannity

    Fox News Suggests Some Procedures Will Change Due to Coronavirus

    The spread of coronavirus has been a hot topic among some of the opinion hosts on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. But their bosses behind the scenes have been grappling with it as well. The top executives at Fox News Channel told employees Thursday to cut back on studio bookings and to expect [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Health Plans Announce No Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

    Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plans have announced that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the plans. The plans will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing at in-network facilities, making it free for participants. This includes any fees for office visits or telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing. [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Colbert, Fallon, Meyers Late-Night Shows Will Suspend Production

    NBC and CBS said they would suspend production of its two flagship late-night programs for a period of at least two weeks, the latest bit of fallout around wee-hours TV related to the spread of coronavirus. Starting Friday, “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will suspend production through a previously planned hiatus, which had been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad