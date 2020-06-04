NBA Basketball Season Poised to Return

The National Basketball Association will return to play this summer, the latest big-league sport to pivot back to an active season after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the league’s Board of Governors approved a plan under which 22 teams would each play eight regular-season games in Orlando, according to media reports. The league will then move quickly into post-season play. The return is worth millions of dollars in advertising and subscriber fees to two big media companies, Walt Disney and AT&T, each of which have years-long rights deals to show NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT. Standard Media Index, a tracker of ad spending, estimates $200 million of national TV advertising fell out of the market due to the absence of pro basketball games,

The NBA has not played a game since March 11, when concerns about athletes getting coronavirus and spreading it among teams forced it to suspend its season. NBA spokespersons were not able to respond immediately to a query seeking comment.

The NBA and Walt Disney Co. said last month that they had entered into talks to re-start the league’s season in late July, with teams centered around Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Disney World. That facility appears to be a central part of the plan. On Thursday, ESPN posted a series of graphics on Twitter celebrating the return of the league.

The NBA meets Walt Disney World ✨ pic.twitter.com/Roy4jsJ3nm — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2020

The NBA joins the NHL and the NFL in articulating a strategy to return to play. Their plans are not guarantees: all the sports require close contact among multiple players and coaches, and skepticism remains that any sports league can predict a new schedule with confidence.

But other sports bodies have already returned to the field. Nascar has held races without fans. PGA Tour golf events are expected to resume later this month,