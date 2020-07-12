Naya Rivera Search Continues; Surrounding Area Is Part of Effort

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who is presumed to be drowned after a swimming accident Wednesday at California’s Lake Piru.

Rivera’s fans have been vocal in asking rescuers to expand their search area beyond the lake in case Rivera was able to make it to shore. Fans have started petitions and offered to go to the location to help search. The Sheriff’s department confirmed that searching beyond the lake, in surrounding cabins, outbuildings and other areas has been part of the ongoing search effort since Wednesday.

In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Fellow “Glee” actress Heather Morris is among those who offered to visit the area to aid in the search.

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Rivera had rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year old son on Wednesday afternoon and did not return. Her son was found sleeping on the boat wearing a life jacket, while her identification and life jacket were found in the boat. The son told officials that he and his mother had gone swimming and only he got back on the boat.

Officials said the search has been hampered by numerous trees and obstacles on the lake bottom, as well as poor visibility. Divers are using mechanical robots to aid in the difficult search.

TMZ reported that Rivera’s father, mother and brother Mychal have visited the site of the search operation.

A change.org petition asking for warning signs to be erected at the lake has totaled nearly 30,000 signatures. Several other people have drowned in the lake in previous years.