Hollywood Reacts to Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘She Spoke Truth to Power With Poise and Fearlessness’

After news broke that “Glee” star Naya Rivera‘s body had been recovered at Lake Piru on Monday afternoon, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the young actor.
Rivera, who was only 33, went boating in Ventura County, Calif., with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July 8 and was determined to be missing when her son was found on their rented boat alone. After a five-day search and rescue operation, Rivera’s body was found and it was determined that she had drowned.
“Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera’s family, especially her young child, in response to the tragic news of her passing,” Starz and Lionsgate, who picked up Rivera’s YouTube dance show “Step Up: High Water,” told Variety. “She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our ‘Step Up’ family. Her remarkable contributions to our industry created a lasting memory that will be carried forward by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”
20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment, the studios that produced “Glee,” also released a statement: “Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to ‘Glee,’ from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son.”
Chris Colfer, who acted alongside Rivera on “Glee” as Kurt Hummel, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram.
“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t,” Hummel wrote. “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”
Jane Lynch, who played cheer coach Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” tweeted: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”
Alex Newell, best known as Unique Adams on “Glee,” encouraged others to lift up Rivera’s family during this time. “My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!”
Josh Gad quote tweeted a photo of several “Glee” cast members and Rivera’s family, adding that he was “sick to my stomach.”
Pop singers Bebe Rexha and Becky G also shared their condolences, with Rexha reminiscing about a dinner she had with Rivera, saying, “I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven.”
