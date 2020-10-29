NATPE Reveals Virtual Conference Slate, Including NATPE Miami

The National Assn. of Television Program Executives has revealed the creation of three new events, and a completely virtual NATPE Miami.

Next year’s events start with NATPE Virtual Miami, running Jan. 19-22, with the market running Jan. 19-29.

Key themes for the conference will include revenue (investment, advertising and subscription), audience (research, marketing and promotion), content (acquisition and distribution sales), and production (new content). Additional topics will include station groups, web series, global, Latin Summit and the industry awards shows. Full details will be announced in the coming months.

NATPE Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling will take place on Feb. 16. NATPE said: “The summit advances the conversation about the business of Black talent, Black perspectives, and Black ‘voices’ in television programming.” The show would “explore the role of Black talent, writers, showrunners, producers and directors, and the impact of their work on TV audiences and advertisers, today.”

NATPE Sports takes place on March 23. The two-hour event will focus on “the changes and adjustments to the production of live sports content for TV and video, and the growth struggle to attract new sponsors and fans and retain traditional television audiences and advertisers.”

NATPE News takes place on April 7. NATPE said: “This one-day event will explore the paradigm of ‘fake news,’ ‘disinformation,’ and ‘bots’ disrupting the traditional news cycle.” It will “look through the lens of post-election insights and will highlight best-practices grounded in journalistic integrity to provide attendees with a look at what’s to come.” Discussions focus on “the preparation behind news perspectives, the influence and impact of advertisers, and the shifting audience and their taste for various news topics.”

“True to our mission to provide connections, business intelligence and new opportunities, NATPE is facing head-on the new reality by launching NATPE Virtual Miami, the first and largest content event of the year,” said president and CEO JP Bommel.

“This is a people business and until we can get together in-person, and we will, our plans are to continue to pivot and produce a compelling and engaging virtual series of events to serve our members and the expanded content community.”

Pictured: Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan took part in a panel at NATPE Miami this year.