‘National Treasure’ Series in the Works at Disney Plus

A TV series based on the “National Treasure” movies is in development at Disney Plus.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both the original “National Treasure” and its sequel, “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” revealed the news in a Collider interview for his upcoming Starz series “Hightown.”

“We’re certainly working on one [‘National Treasure’] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen,” Bruckheimer said. “Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another ‘National Treasure,’ but they’re both very active … The one for Disney Plus is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast.”

This project marks the latest adaptation of a well-regarded film series on Disney Plus, joining the upcoming reboots of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Home Alone” that have been announced by the streamer.

The news comes four months after Disney and Bruckheimer announced they were moving forward with “National Treasure 3.” “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner is attached to pen the script for the sequel.

Nicolas Cage starred in the original two “National Treasure” movies as Benjamin Gates, a cryptologist and treasure hunter seeking to unravel the secrets of major governing figures in American history. Both films also starred Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel. While no official casting announcements have been made for “National Treasure 3,” Bruckheimer has stated the film would feature the “same cast.”

On Monday, Variety learned exclusively that Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic, the subject of the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” in an upcoming eight-episode series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. “American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series.