National Geographic Acquires Steve James Chicago Docuseries ‘City So Real’

Steve James’ buzzy Sundance docuseries “City So Real” has landed at National Geographic.

Nat Geo has acquired the series, which takes a multifaceted look at Chicago and its history-making 2019 mayoral election, and is lining it up for a fall premiere.

The series hails from James, whose previous work includes “America to Me” and “Hoop Dreams,” and his longtime producing partner Zak Piper.

It begins in the mid-summer 2018 when Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city by announcing he wouldn’t seek re-election, and ends in the spring of 2019. An unprecedented 21 candidates emerge in a diverse and crowded field as they engage in a no-holds-barred battle for a chance to shape the city’s uncertain future.

The series is produced by Participant and Kartemquin Films and originally consisted of four one-hour episodes, however, Nat Geo will exclusively premiere a fifth episode that follows the COVID-19 pandemic and social uprising following George Floyd’s death.

News of the acquisition was announced during Nat Geo’s virtual summer press tour, which also featured the following bits of news: