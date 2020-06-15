National Geographic Launches ‘Consider This’ Emmy Podcast In Lieu of In-Person Events

National Geographic is getting into the Emmy FYC podcast game. The network has launched “Consider This,” a new 12-episode series that will feature stars and producers from Nat Geo’s Emmy contenders.

Guests will include Marcia Gay Harden (“Barkskins,” pictured above), Dr. Amani Ballour (“The Cave”), Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”), Dr. Jane Goodall (“Sea of Shadows”), Bear Grylls (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Brain Games”), Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), David Thewlis (“Barkskins”), Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”) and Sue Aikens (“Life Below Zero”). Journalist Stacy Wilson Hunt hosts the podcast.

“Consider This” will be available to download starting Monday via Apple, Spotify, Radio.com, TuneIn, Deezer, Stitcher, Google Play, Overcast and Pocketcast.The first episode features Tyson, followed by one with Key.

Other interviewees include Ann Druyan (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”), Sigrid Dyekjær (“The Cave”), Jon Kroll (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), Joseph Litzinger (“Life Below Zero”) and Elwood Reid (“Barkskins”); composers H. Scott Salinas (“Sea of Shadows”) and Colin Stetson (“Barkskins”); production designer Isabelle Guay (“Barkskins”); costume designer Anna Terrazas (“Barkskins”); director of photography Michael Cheeseman (“Life Below Zero”); and directors Brannon Braga (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”) and Richard Ladkani (“Sea of Shadows”).

The podcast launches as networks, studios and streamers look for other ways to campaign this Emmy awards season without the usual option of in-person events.

“We are a network that’s built on incredible storytelling,” said Christopher Albert, EVP of marketing strategy and global communications for National Geographic and National Geographic Documentary Films. “In this most untraditional of Emmy seasons, we wanted to find a way to bring our amazing talent from both in front of and behind the camera directly to the Emmy-voting audience — literally straight into their ears — while also keeping everyone safe and socially distant.”