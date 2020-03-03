Charlie Barnett, Natalie Martinez Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Ordinary Joe’

Charlie Barnett and Natalie Martinez have joined the cast of the NBC pilot “Ordinary Joe,” Variety has learned.

James Wolk was previously announced as the series lead. The drama explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Martinez will star as Amy, described as a bright and caring woman who forms an immediate connection with Joe. Barnett will play Eric Payne, one of Joe’s closest friends. The roles reunite the pair, as both Martinez and Barnett starred in the ABC series “Secrets and Lies.”

Barnett recently starred in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Russian Doll,” with his other recent appearances on television including “Tales of the City,” “Arrow” and “You.” He is also known for his roles on shows like “Chicago Fire,” “Secrets and Lies,” and “Valor.”

Martinez was just seen in the Netflix limited series “The I-Land” and ABC’s “The Crossing.” She has also starred in shows like “Kingdom,” “APB,” “Under the Dome,” and “CSI: NY.”

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are writing and executive producing “Ordinary Joe.” The pair previously collaborated as executive producers on the Fox drama “House,” as well as shows like NBC’s “Rise” and the Fox comedy “Glee.” Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho will also executive produce along with Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. Adam Davidson is attached to direct the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.