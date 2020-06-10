Nascar Bans Confederate Flag At Events

Nascar said Wednesday that it would ban the presence of the confederate flag at all of its racing events and properties, the latest major sports organization to make sweeping new policies in response to nationwide protests over the treatment of Black citizens in America.

The presence of the confederate flag at Nascar events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” Nascar said in a prepared statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all Nascar events and properties.”

The circuit’s only full-time Black driver, Bubba Wallace, on Monday urged for the flags, often seen as symbols of celebration of an era of slavery in the United States, to be removed from Nascar events. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them,” he said in an interview. In some circles, the flags are seen as a symbol of pride in the heritage of the American South.

