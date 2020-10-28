‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Series ‘Tom Swift’ in Development at CW

Following the continued success of its “Arrowverse,” the CW is looking to establish a new line of series: the “Drew-niverse.”

The network is developing a spinoff from its “Nancy Drew” mystery drama called “Tom Swift,” Variety has learned. Like “Nancy Drew,” the prospective show is inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels.

CW’s plan is for the Swift character to appear in an episode of the upcoming second season of “Nancy Drew,” with the potential for a back-door pilot off the back of that. A pilot script is already in the works, according to sources. “Nancy Drew” bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-created this new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show.

“Tom Swift” follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Tom’s appearance in “Nancy Drew” season 2 will see him crash into one of Nancy’s investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Tom believes it to be cosmically paranormal.

The character has been appearing in various forms in novels since 1910. Most recently, Simon and Schuster published a “Tom Swift” series in 2019.

The project is being be produced through CBS Studios, where “Nancy Drew” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have a broadcast deal. The duo will exec produce “Tom Swift” alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau and Hsu Taylor.

Landau is repped by manager Adam Marshall and attorney Jeff Frankel, Hsu Taylor by attorney Patti Felker.