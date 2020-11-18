‘Name That Tune’ Reboot Ordered at Fox With Jane Krakowski as Host, Randy Jackson as Band Leader

Fox has ordered a reboot of the musical game show “Name That Tune,” the broadcaster announced Wednesday.

Jane Krakowski will serve as host of the new version of the show, with Randy Jackson set to serve as band leader. The one-hour series will premiere Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Originally created by Harry Salter, the show tests tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show ‘Name That Tune’ back to television with this updated revival,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home. With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host alongside band leader Randy Jackson the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

Each episode will be comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

“Name That Tune” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment, and Eureka Productions. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin executive produce via Eureka. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein are also executive producers, along with Janine Cooper, who also serves as the series’ showrunner

The show marks a homecoming of sorts for both Jackson and Krakowski. Jackson was formerly a judge on Fox’s original incarnation of “American Idol,” while Krakowski broke out during her time as a cast member on the hit Fox legal series “Ally McBeal.” Both are repped by UTA, as is Prestige Entertainment. Jackson is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

This is the latest addition to Fox’s unscripted lineup in recent years, with the network also currently airing the hit music competition series “The Masked Singer” and the recent companion series “The Masked Dancer.” Others include “Beat Shazam,” “I Can See Your Voice,” and “Ultimate Tag.”