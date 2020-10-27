NAACP, CBS Studios Production Venture Names Sheila Ducksworth as President

After announcing a multi-year partnership around four months ago, CBS Studios and the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) have tapped former Will Packer Media exec Sheila Ducksworth to lead their combined venture.

Ducksworth has been appointed president of the new CBS/NAACP production partnership, assuming the role on Nov. 9. In this new position, Ducksworth will oversee development and production for scripted, unscripted and documentary content across linear television networks and streaming platforms.

The partnership aims to elevate a diverse range of voices as well as increasing the visibility of Black artists. It includes a commitment to develop projects for CBS Television Network, but also allows the selling of show to outside entities.

“Sheila is an extraordinary creative executive with an incredible eye for great content,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “We are excited to draw upon her leadership and experience to establish a production venture that is committed to telling compelling, inclusive stories, while expanding the range of creative voices that bring these stories to the screen.”

At Will Packer Media, Ducksworth developed and managed projects produced for broadcast, cable and streaming services. While there, she oversaw development and production of the “Night School” pilot for NBC.

“We are delighted to welcome industry-veteran Sheila Ducksworth to the NAACP family,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “Together, we have the opportunity to create and distribute truly groundbreaking content that speaks to the Black experience.”

Ducksworth also served as executive producer on the upcoming Wendy Williams biopic for Lifetime, as well as Will Packer Media’s OWN series “Ambitions.” Prior to joining Packer, Ducksworth headed her own production entity and oversaw television for Susanne Daniels’ First Move Television and Tracey Edmonds’ Edmonds Entertainment.

“I am proud to join the CBS family and to represent an organization as rich in history as the NAACP. And I am thrilled to be working with executives of the caliber of George Cheeks, David Stapf and Derrick Johnson to bring exciting and diverse content to the screen,” said Ducksworth. “My career has always focused on telling captivating and compelling stories while increasing representation in front of and behind the camera, and this new venture is an opportunity to continue that mission in a dynamic way.”