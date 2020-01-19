Apple TV Plus Renews ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ Ahead of Series Premiere

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz’s “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut, Apple TV Plus announced Sunday.

The half-hour comedy follows a team of developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. It was inspired by McElhenney’s visit to Ubisoft’s headquarters, during which, as he previously told Variety, he met a creative director who “took this very loaded beat, and he took a breath and stared out into the distance and said, ‘I create worlds.’”

In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

The show is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is the newest in an increasingly long list of Apple original series being renewed for sophomore seasons. The most recent is the mystery, “ Home Before Dark ,” which has also yet to premiere. But others include the anthological “Little America”; the comedic “Dickinson”; and dramas, “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant” and “For All Mankind.”

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” will premiere Feb. 7 with all nine episodes on Apple TV Plus.