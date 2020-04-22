Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schaal Among Eight Cast in Hulu’s ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Series

Hulu’s upcoming series adaptation of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has found its main cast.

Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schall, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Emmy DeOliveira, Seth Carr, and Marta Timofeeva have all joined the show in series regular roles. They joined previously announced cast member Tony Hale, who will play Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, Mr. Curtain.

Based on the novel by Trenton Lee Stewart, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is the tale of four gifted orphans (Inscho, DeOliveira, Carr, Timofeeva) who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor (Hale) to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Schaal has been cast as Number Two. Number Two is described as having the pointedness and precision of a well sharpened pencil. With an eccentric aura to her, sharp and direct, she is one Mr. Benedict’s loyal lieutenants. Schall is known for voicing Louise on “Bob’s Burgers” and her live-action roles in shows like “The Last Man on Earth” and “Flight of the Conchords.” She is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.

Hurst will play Milligan. A deadpan proctor with the Mysterious Benedict Society who, despite his towering stature, is not so much scary as he is a sad, distant figure. Hurst currently stars on “The Walking Dead” and is known for his roles on shows like “Sons of Anarchy” and in films like “Remember the Titans” and “We Were Soldiers.” He is repped by UTA and Piper Kaniecki Management.

Boafo has been cast as Rhonda, Mr. Benedict’s other trusted lieutenant. Rhonda is charming and extroverted, a joyful warrior with a can-do attitude. Boafo recently starred in the NBC legal drama “Bluff City Law” and previously starred in shows like “Thru 25” and “An African City.” She is repped by UTA, Atlas Artists, and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Inscho has been cast as Reynie Muldoon. Described as plucky and good-hearted, Reynie is a boy with exceptional intelligence — but he is genuinely humble. Dutiful, polite & determined to always do the right thing, he emerges as a calm, reasonable leader. Inscho previously starred in the “School of Rock” national tour. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency

DeOliveira has been cast as Kate Weatherall. Kate is a resourceful, athletic kid. A born tool-user, she has an uncanny feel for how things go together. Remarkably intelligent, and exceedingly self-reliant, Kate can be emotionally guarded. DeOliveira’s previous TV credits include “Flaked” and “Teachers.” She is repped by Clear Talent Group and Crackerjack Management.

Carr has been cast as George “Sticky” Washington.” A slight kid who is deeply loyal, Sticky is a bit timid and vulnerable, suffering from serious anxiety. Sticky may not be the most athletic of the group, even a bit clumsy, but he has a vast reservoir of knowledge. Odd bits of information just “stick” to his brain. Carr appeared as young Killmonger in “Black Panther” and has appeared on TV shows such as “9-1-1,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bosch,” and “Knight Squad.” He is repped by Buchwald and LVL Up Management.

Timofeeva will play Constance Contraire. Constance is described as a true original – a tiny, TINY girl with a huge chip on her shoulder. Constance has a remarkably short fuse and a spectacularly insolent manner. A born rebel against authority and civility, Constance is a contrarian, a rule-breaker, and a defiant smart mouth. Timofeeva has previously appeared in shows like “Psikhologini” and “The Blood Lady.”

Sandhu has been cast as Ms. Perumal. Reynie’s tutor at the orphanage, Ms. Perumal is resourceful, determined and desperately wants Reynie to have a shot at a better life. Sandhu’s past credits include the film “A Simple Favor” and the show “The Indian Detective.” She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and The Rosenzweig Group.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” was adapted for television by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who will also serve as executive producers. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jamie Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood will also executive produce. Sonar Entertainment developed the project and will serve as executive producers. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” novels were first published in 2007. Two sequels were subsequently published in 2008 and 2009 titled “The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma” respectively.

(Pictured: Kristen Schaal, left; Ryan Hurst, right)