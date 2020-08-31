What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Mulan’ and ‘The Boys’ Season 2

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “Mulan” launches on Disney Plus, and season 2 of “The Boys” drops on Amazon.

“Tottenham Hotspur: All or Nothing,” Amazon, Monday

The previous Premier League season began with so much promise for Tottenham Hotspur, but in many ways nothing went to plan. Manager Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after taking the club to some of its highest highs, and in came Jose Mourinho, arguably the most charismatic and recognizable manager in world football (or soccer, whichever you prefer). This documentary series on the club takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey through Spurs’ entire 2019/20 season.

“Chef’s Table: BBQ,” Netflix, Wednesday

The critically-acclaimed food series returns for its latest iteration, profiling four chefs who are masters in the art of barbeque. Tune in to see an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant, an Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback, a chef famous for his whole hog barbeque, and a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home.

“The Boys,” Amazon, Friday

Season 2 of “The Boys” drops this week, and finds the titular Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately try to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control.

“Mulan,” Disney Plus, Friday

After months of speculation and delays, viewers can finally watch the Disney live-action remake of “Mulan” this week, as its drops for premier access on Disney Plus. From Friday, viewers can pay $29.99 for early access to the film, before it becomes available to Disney Plus subscribers at a later date. Directed by Niki Caro, the film stars Yifei Liu as Mulan and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung.

“Power Book II: Ghost,” Starz, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The first of several “Power” spinoffs premiere this week on Starz. “Power Book II: Ghost” picks up shortly after the events of “Power,” as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.