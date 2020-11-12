MTV Announces ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Premiere Date, Cast

After a 35th season that put its contestants in a post-apocalyptic style bunker, there was no way a global pandemic was going to stop “The Challenge.”

The 36th season, subtitled “Double Agents” and shot on location in Iceland under COVID-safe guidelines, will premiere Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on MTV, the cabler announced Thursday.

Additionally, MTV announced a “meet the cast” sneak peek special episode, “MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified,” airing Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., and that the official “Challenge” podcast through a partnership with iHeartPodcast Network will launch Dec. 10.

“The Challenge: Double Agents” is a partner-format season consisting of 19 episodes in which 30 of players from “The Challenge” history as well as some other reality competition series such as “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and even “America’s Got Talent” compete for their share of a $1 million prize.

This season will feature “Challenge” veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello, who is the longest-leading vet on the season, with this being his 18th Challenge. The other veterans joining him this season are Wes Bergmann and Aneesa Ferreira, who are each on their 14th Challenge; Leroy Garrett, who is on his 12th season; Nany Gonzalez, who is on her 10th season; Darrell Taylor, taking part in his ninth season; Ashley Mitchell and Cory Wharton, who are each participating in their respective eighth seasons; Theresa Gonzalez and Nelson Thomas, who are on their seventh Challenges; Kyle Christie, who is on his sixth season; Tori Deal, Devin Walker and Kam Williams, who are on their fifth Challenge each; Josh Martinez, who will appear for the fourth time; Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Nicole Zanatta, who are taking part in their third seasons, and Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat and Jay Starrett, who have just become veterans with this being their second seasons.

This season’s rookies are Natalie Anderson of both “The Amazing Race and Survivor,” “America’s Got Talent’s” Joseph Allen, “Are You The One’s” Amber Martinez, “Big Brother’s” Amber Borzotra, “Ex on the Beach’s” Mechie Harris, “Love Island” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK” alum Gabby Allen, “Shipwrecked’s” Olivia “Liv” Jawando, Ultimate Beastmaster’s” Nam Vo, and former WWE wrestler Lio Rush.

Also, U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones, who competed in the charity spinoff “The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros,” is back to compete in a full season this year, which puts her on the line between veteran and rookie.

MTV’s official “Challenge” podcast will be hosted by Deal and Ferreira, who will recap each episode of the current season and dissect all of the drama from alliances to frenemies, feuds and (probably) hookups, as well as offer behind-the-scenes secrets about how the challenges are created, to what the cast eats, and more. Each new podcast episode will drop the day after the new episode of “The Challenge” airs.

“The Challenge: Double Agents” was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers. The series will air globally across MTV’s international networks in early 2021.