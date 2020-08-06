Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

“Hustlers” star Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from Barclays Center on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

MTV made the announcement today with a video in which the actress and singer video calls up the titular character from Nickelodeon’s “Tru Jackson V.P.,” a role she played from 2008 to 2011. She ends the clip by modifying the lyrics to the show’s theme song to celebrate her role for this year’s award show.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS, in a statement. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat. Her comedic wit on relevant topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Earlier this week, the VMAs revealed the first round of performers: South Korean group BTS, “Say So” singer Doja Cat and J Balvin. More performers will be announced closer to the show.

Nominations were announced at the end of July, with MTV taking to Twitter to share the list through the platform’s voice notes feature. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who collaborated on the hit “Rain On Me,” led with a total of 9 nominations each.

Fans can vote for 15 of this year’s categories on MTV’s site up until Aug. 23, and voting for the PUSH best new artist will remain open until the show begins.

Executive producers for the 2020 VMAs include Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, while Barb Bialkowski serves as the co-executive producer. Executives in charge of production are Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba. Lisa Lauricella is the event’s music talent executive, and Wendy Plaut serves as executive in charge of celebrity talent.